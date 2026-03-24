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‘Best replacement’ for Pep Guardiola at Man City named as former captain tips Champions League-winning coach & Vincent Kompany as future Blues bosses
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When does Guardiola's contract at Man City expire?
Guardiola, who has spent 10 memorable years in English football, falls into that category. He has previously suggested that his current deal at the Etihad will be his last - meaning that a prominent Premier League post will open up in a little over 12 months’ time.
The enigmatic 55-year-old has won 19 trophies across his iconic reign in Manchester - with that haul including six top-flight titles, five League Cup triumphs, the Champions League (as part of a historic Treble) and the FIFA Club World Cup. Filling the void that his departure creates will not be easy for City.
Another proven winner at the very highest level will be sought. That is where Luis Enrique comes in. He once played alongside Guardiola at Barcelona, before also filling the dugout at Spotify Camp Nou as La Liga and Champions League successes were overseen.
Enrique has spent the last three years with Paris Saint-Germain, delivering a first European crown there, and continues to see questions asked of how long he will remain in the French capital. His contract is, with no extension agreed as yet, also due to expire at the end of the 2026-27 campaign.
Why Enrique would be the perfect successor to Guardiola
Quizzed on whether one Barca icon could replace another in Manchester, Dunne - in an exclusive interview with GOAL that saw the ex-City skipper speaking in association with BetVictor Online Casino - said: “For me, Enrique is probably the one with the biggest identity, the one that you know what you're getting straight away and he tends to be a success wherever he goes.
“He has a way of playing, a profile of players that he likes to get in and it's something that would suit Man City perfectly. If it worked out and everything aligned perfectly, that would be the best replacement possible. I'd be really, really surprised if other clubs aren't going really hard after him this summer to try and get him before he becomes available to City.
“It's a tough one as well because unless it's really one of the best, which Enrique is, you've seen it with [Alex] Ferguson, with [Arsene] Wenger, the one after the successful one is always the tough job. It's something that City really have to be careful that they do get right.”
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Is Kompany a Man City manager of the future?
While Enrique is considered to be the ideal successor to Guardiola, Dunne can see a familiar face being targeted by City further down the line. Kompany, a former fan favourite that took in 360 appearances for the Blues across 11 years as a player, is expected to retrace steps to a spiritual home.
He is currently calling the shots at Bayern Munich, where he works with England captain Harry Kane, and has earned plenty of credit there on the back of experiencing promotion into and relegation out of the Premier League at Burnley.
Bayern bosses are often accused of having it easy, as they remain a dominant force in the Bundesliga, but anyone calling the shots still has to win. Dunne added on the job Kompany has done in Germany and one that could await him in England: “I look at Bayern and I look at the players and the style of football and I think for Vince, I really enjoy watching them. I think they're a really good team.
“They seem really together, which is important for a manager to be able to be a leader of real top players in world football, to be able to control that dressing room and get them all playing the way that you want to.
“I think there's a lot of thought about Vincent and I do think success in the Champions League is going to be important for them this season and probably if he’s not the next one, I think Kompany will be someone that's on City's radar maybe in a few years' time - give him more time to develop, more time to learn and then I think you're going to have one hell of a manager and City will be really lucky to have him.”
Does Guardiola have the hunger for another season at City?
It was suggested at one stage that Guardiola could walk away from the final year of his deal, as he takes inspiration from former Liverpool adversary Jurgen Klopp and enjoys a break from the stresses of management.
Amid the questions of whether he has the appetite for minor tinkering in Manchester and more trophy quests, he appeared full of fight when celebrating City’s Carabao Cup final win over Arsenal.
Dunne said of that performance on the touchline, which saw advertising hoardings take a kicking when goals went in: “He looked like he was determined to win that trophy and the joy that he got from winning it, I think, wasn't that of a man who's ready to walk away.
“He's been saying that this team's not quite there yet, but we'll give it another season and then we'll be back, we'll be back challenging for the big trophies and stuff. So, to me, he's not talking like someone who's ready to walk away.
“There's obviously rumours all the time around him, big managers and big clubs and stuff like that. He's been at City a very long time and people think that maybe it's time for him to move on because they didn't win a lot last year.
“But he's shown that he's still got the energy and he's shown he's still got the drive to go and create a new super Man City team. There were signs [against Arsenal] where they looked so dominant. I think it was a marker for everyone for next season about what's to come.”
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Trophy bids and verdict in long-running FFP saga
City have crashed out of the Champions League, suffering a last-16 defeat to Real Madrid, and sit nine points adrift of Arsenal in the Premier League title race. They do, however, boast a game in hand on the Gunners and are also in the quarter-finals of FA Cup competition.
There could be more celebrations to come at the Etihad, while Guardiola has always talked passionately about helping City through any troubled waters that could emerge at the end of a long-running Financial Fair Play (FFP) sage that should deliver a final verdict - and any potential sanctions - in the not too distant future.