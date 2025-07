This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Benfica join Nottingham Forest, Wolves and Roma in race to sign Richard Rios after Palmeiras reject three offers for Club World Cup star

The race to sign Palmeiras midfielder Richard Rios is heating up with Benfica joining Nottingham Forest, Wolves and Roma in lining up a bid for him.

Benfica offer €25m for Rios

Roma, Forest & Wolves bids rejected

Palmeiras demand €30m plus add-ons