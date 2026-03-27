AFP
Ben White BOOED by England fans as Arsenal defender makes first Three Lions appearance since 2022
Rollercoaster return to Wembley
In a scene that divided the Wembley faithful, White was loudly booed by England fans as he made his first appearance for the Three Lions since a self-imposed exile began in 2022.
The 28-year-old defender was brought on by manager Thomas Tuchel in the 69th minute to replace Fikayo Tomori during the friendly clash against Uruguay.
The hostile reception served as a stark reminder of the lingering resentment among some supporters regarding White’s decision to leave the squad during the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
However, White took just 12 minutes to silence the detractors, finding the back of the net from close range after Cole Palmer's corner was flicked on by Dominic Calvert-Lewin to give England the lead.
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Origins of the long-standing exile
White’s controversial departure from the national team camp four years ago was reportedly sparked by a confrontation with Gareth Southgate's former assistant, Steve Holland. The fallout allegedly occurred after Holland questioned White's interest in the sport in front of his team-mates, contrasting his preparation with that of Manchester City defender Kyle Walker.
The Arsenal man, who has previously admitted he was not a football fan growing up and does not watch matches in his spare time, was said to be deeply upset by the public nature of the exchange.
Following the incident, he famously scheduled his 2023 wedding to Milly Adams during an international window, signalling his a lack of intention to return under the previous coaching regime.
Defending the 'brave' decision to step away
While fans at Wembley expressed their frustration, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has been a staunch defender of the player’s choices. Arteta previously characterised White’s decision to remove himself from international consideration as an act of courage rather than a lack of commitment to his country.
The Gunners boss stated: "It certainly wasn't about that. It was about being the opposite, just facing the situation and saying: 'I cannot handle it now, and I am not the best person to represent the country the way I feel right now'. For me, it was completely the opposite. I think not a lot of people would do it."
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Path forward under Tuchel
The appointment of Tuchel opened the door for a reconciliation that many thought would never happen. White was called into the current squad as a late injury replacement for Jarell Quansah, ending a period where he had rejected multiple call-ups from Southgate. Reports suggest that months of talks between Tuchel and the defender were necessary to facilitate his comeback.
Despite the initial backlash from the stands, England's coaching staff will be encouraged by White's impact on the game. His goal helped secure a breakthrough in what had been a frustrated performance from the Three Lions, albeit the late penalty he conceded proved costly.