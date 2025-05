This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport 'Beginning of a beautiful journey' - Gabriel Milito arrives in Guadalajara to finalize deal as new Chivas head coach Liga MX G. Milito CD Guadalajara The Red and Whites plan to formally introduce Milito later this week at Estadio Akron Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Milito has a decade of experience, but just one trophy

His record is 130 wins, 99 losses and 79 draws

Chivas will take part in a preseason tournament Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Want to go deeper? Ask Beta Ask