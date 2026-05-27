As things stand, Barcelona have leapfrogged Bayern Munich and Liverpool tosecure pole position in the race to sign the 25-year-old England international.
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Bayern Munich faces a major transfer setback: Anthony Gordon reportedly prefers to join another top club
Gordon is keen on a move to Spain, drawn by the sporting project in north-east Spain led by manager Hansi Flick, sporting director Deco and president Joan Laporta.
The Blaugrana's recent trip to London, during which Deco was accompanied by assistants Bojan Krkic and Joao Amaral, proved decisive.
Although the delegation also made official contact with Chelsea centre-forward Joao Pedro during the trip, their main objective was clearly to secure Gordon, the report states. That charm offensive in the English capital has now borne fruit and is said to have swayed the situation significantly.
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Bayern and Liverpool are likely to be left empty-handed.
Though the Liverpool-born forward has yet to decide his next move, reports indicate that Barcelona's sustained pursuit has convinced him to push for a move to Camp Nou, where he hopes to wear the Blaugrana shirt.
Bayern Munich had already expressed strong interest in Gordon weeks ago, and Liverpool entered the race only recently, hoping to revamp their attack after a disappointing season and the likely departure of Mo Salah. The Reds even made a late, aggressive push for the former Everton striker, but it now appears in vain: the player himself favours Barcelona.
Gordon's salary fits within Barça's budget.
Although FC Barcelona has agreed personal terms with the player, the club still faces a significant financial hurdle. Because Gordon is under contract with the Magpies until 2030, Newcastle is in the driving seat.
A few weeks ago, the Premier League club valued him at between 85 and 90 million euros—a fee Barcelona is unwilling to meet.
Wages are less of a concern: Gordon's salary fits comfortably within Barca's budget for a new striker. Moreover, the Englishman is eager to move to Barcelona, a desire that could sway negotiations. Barcelona is pushing for a five-year contract.
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Gordon is a versatile performer
At Barça, the hope is that this signing will add depth to the squad. Gordon is expected to bolster the left flank and provide some relief there. Although the Brazilian Raphinha is the first-choice player in that position, he has repeatedly missed numerous matches this season due to injury. Furthermore, Marcus Rashford, on loan from Manchester United, is set to leave Barça as things stand.
Because Gordon can also play through the middle, he offers cover for the expected exit of Robert Lewandowski. His arrival eases pressure to sign a pure centre-forward.
According to the report, Barcelona will still pursue a classic No. 9, but with Gordon on board, sporting director Deco can proceed with greater composure.