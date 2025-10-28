Barcelona ordered to release Negreira contract as records of €8m payments to refereeing official go missing

The “Negreira Case,” already one of Spanish football’s most explosive legal sagas has entered a critical new phase. A Barcelona court has issued a formal order compelling the Catalan giants to present all contracts and supporting documents related to the €8 million paid to Jose Maria Enriquez Negreira and his associated companies between 2001 and 2018.

According to El Mundo, investigators have found no trace of the original contracts or any written documentation in Barca’s archives to justify the payments, which were allegedly made for “refereeing advisory” services. The lack of paper trail has intensified suspicions surrounding the nature of the relationship between Barcelona and the former vice-president of Spain’s Referees Committee (CTA).

The court’s order extends beyond administrative paperwork, summoning Barcelona as a legal entity to testify as part of the investigation. The statements of former coaches Luis Enrique and Ernesto Valverde, along with that of current club president Laporta, are scheduled for November 25, where they will appear as witnesses.