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Barcelona line up new goalkeeper target but Marc-Andre ter Stegen puzzle remains unresolved
Pursuing a new number one
According to AS, Barcelona have begun drawing up plans for a major goalkeeping shake-up, with Garcia emerging as their only guaranteed starter for the future. As Deco scours the market, Real Sociedad stopper Remiro has surfaced as a fresh target. The Basque club have tied him down until 2027, making a move this summer difficult due to their high valuation. Nevertheless, the report claims the goalkeeper is interested in a move to Spotify Camp Nou and his agent has been in contact with Deco. While a transfer in 2027 seems more logical, the preliminary talks indicate the club are preparing for a new era.
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Resolving the veteran dilemma
The most complex issue facing manager Hansi Flick involves Ter Stegen. Currently on loan at Girona for the rest of the season, the veteran’s decade-long reign as the undisputed starter is over. Despite holding a contract until 2028, the hierarchy have decided his time at the top level has concluded. Finding a permanent exit for a keeper with a history of physical problems is proving challenging, though. He historically struggled with being a backup, famously issuing an ultimatum in 2016 to start ahead of Claudio Bravo. However, relations have thawed since last summer's friction, and Barcelona are hoping an offer comes in for him if he refuses to accept a secondary role.
Fading World Cup hopes and injury woes
Ter Stegen's physical problems have severely restricted his playing time, managing just three appearances and 270 minutes across La Liga and the Copa del Rey this season. After recovering from back surgery, he sat on the bench before moving on loan to Girona in January. He played two league matches for his new club but suffered a hamstring injury, sidelining him for another seven games. Consequently, his international prospects are fading as the World Cup approaches.
Germany manager Julian Nagelsmann stated: "Out of respect for him, I’m not ruling it out entirely, but the chances are still very, very, very slim because you have to look at his overall situation."
Nagelsmann added: "He needs to step up his rehab. He’s doing quite well and isn’t in much pain anymore, just a little bit, but it takes time. He’s not 21 anymore and has a few matches under his belt; we just have to see how he’s getting on."
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Evaluating emergency options and youth
Beyond the German's situation, Barcelona have a specific break clause allowing them to terminate Szczesny's contract for a fixed compensation fee of roughly €2 million. If retained, the 36-year-old would serve as a reliable deputy. Meanwhile, Deco is closely monitoring promising academy talents like United States Under-21 international Diego Kochen. Having spent two seasons balancing duties between the first team and the reserves, the youngster is expected to push for a senior spot soon. Furthermore, Inaki Pena is currently at Elche until 2029, yet the club are expected to sell him to raise funds before the new campaign kicks off.