Barcelona Femeni's domination of Liga F continues as they claim SEVENTH title in a row

Despite resting several key starters with European commitments on the horizon, the depth of the Barcelona squad was evident throughout the derby. The starting XI featured an average age of just 22, including four reserve-team players and league debutant Rosalia Dominguez, yet they maintained the relentless tactical discipline that has defined their campaign. This commitment to their established philosophy allowed the younger players to step up seamlessly, ensuring that the heavy rotation did not impact the club's pursuit of a seventh straight domestic trophy.



