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Barcelona offered chance to sign 80-goal AC Milan star as transfer fee set
A cut-price deal for long-term target Leao
In a dramatic turn of events at the San Siro, Leao’s future at AC Milan appears to be reaching a breaking point. According to reports from Corriere della Sera, the winger has been offered to several elite European clubs, with Barcelona at the front of the queue. While the player was once considered untouchable - having netted 80 goals for the Rossoneri since his arrival from Lille in the summer of 2019 - landscape in Milan has shifted significantly.
The Rossoneri are reportedly prepared to sanction a sale for a fee in the region of €50 million. This represents a massive reduction from the player's official €170m release clause, which was established when he renewed his contract until 2028.
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Friction with Milan coach Allegri?
The primary driver behind this sudden availability is the deteriorating relationship between Leao and manager Massimiliano Allegri. The friction reached a breaking point during the recent match against Lazio before the last international break; Leao expressed intense fury upon being substituted, appearing visibly distraught despite Allegri’s attempts to calm him down with a hug. Furthermore, the Portuguese attacker’s campaign has been marred by recurring injuries, limiting him to just 25 appearances across all competitions. In those outings, he managed a modest return of 10 goals and two assists, a dip in productivity largely attributed to Allegri’s tactical decision to deploy him as a false nine rather than his preferred role on the left wing.
Beyond the tactical friction, Milan are motivated by financial pragmatism. As the highest earner in the squad, offloading Leao would allow the club to significantly trim their wage bill and reinvest the resulting funds into other areas of the squad. The combination of dressing room tension and the need for fresh capital has made a summer exit the most likely outcome for all parties involved.
Laporta's admiration and the Jorge Mendes factor
Barcelona’s interest in Leao is hardly a secret. President Joan Laporta has long been an admirer of the 26-year-old’s explosive pace and technical ability. The club previously attempted to lure him to Catalonia when Nico Williams opted to stay at Athletic Club, but the deal was made impossible by an asking price that exceeded €100m.
Adding another layer to the potential transfer is the involvement of super-agent Jorge Mendes. The representative has a storied history of conducting business with Barcelona and previously acted as an intermediary during earlier enquiries for Leao. While the bridge between the two clubs exists, Barca remain cautious about their next move in the market given their ongoing focus on La Liga's strict salary cap regulations.
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Barca prioritise Rashford situation
Despite being aware of Leao’s availability, Barcelona have yet to make a formal approach. The club’s current priority involves the future of Marcus Rashford. If the Catalans do not make Rashford’s stay permanent - either by failing to negotiate a lower salary or skipping the €30m purchase option - they will undoubtedly be in the market for a high-profile left winger.
The alternative plan for Deco and the sporting department is to scout a younger, high-potential talent who can be developed at a lower cost.