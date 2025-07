This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

AFP 'Baffling we don't have a national stadium' - Tim Howard says centralized venue is '20 years' overdue, could help address attendance concerns for U.S. Soccer World Cup USA USA T. Howard Howard said U.S. Soccer is aware of some attendance challenges, noting the federation is trying various tactics to increase crowd sizes Howard says national stadium 20 years overdue

Says U.S. Soccer aware of declining attendance

Admits challenges playing across a large country