Ayden Heaven names key reason he left Arsenal to join Manchester United and his first impressions of Ruben Amorim after scoring for the Red Devils on post-season tour of Asia
Ayden Heaven has finally revealed why he left Arsenal to join Manchester United after impressing Ruben Amorim on the post-season tour of Asia.
- Heaven signed with Man Utd in January from Arsenal
- Has been offered a contract until 2029
- Impressed with the history of how United handled youngsters