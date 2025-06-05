This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport Ayden Heaven names key reason he left Arsenal to join Manchester United and his first impressions of Ruben Amorim after scoring for the Red Devils on post-season tour of Asia A. Heaven Manchester United Premier League Arsenal Transfers Ayden Heaven has finally revealed why he left Arsenal to join Manchester United after impressing Ruben Amorim on the post-season tour of Asia. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Heaven signed with Man Utd in January from Arsenal

Has been offered a contract until 2029

Impressed with the history of how United handled youngsters Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Want to go deeper? Ask Beta Ask