This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport Atletico Madrid are going for the treble! Diego Simeone issued massive challenge as president demands Champions League, La Liga and Copa del Rey success Atletico Madrid LaLiga D. Simeone Champions League Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo has challenged Diego Simeone to go after a treble of trophies next season after making six new signings. Cerezo challenges Atletico to win the treble

Believes squad is complete with six new signings

Madrid last won a trophy in 2021 Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Article continues below Want to go deeper? Ask Beta Ask Next Match Club Friendlies POR ATM Match preview