Getty Images Sport 'I hope it happens!' - Atletico Madrid continue underhanded courtship of Tottenham's Cristian Romero as Julian Alvarez tells club to sign Argentine team-mate J. Alvarez C. Romero Transfers Atletico Madrid LaLiga Tottenham Premier League Real Madrid Julian Alvarez hopes Atletico Madrid sign Tottenham's Cristian Romero as the striker is eager to share the dressing room with his Argentine teammate. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Romero is on the wishlist of both Atletico & Real

Has two years left on his Spurs deal

Alvarez wants him at Atletico