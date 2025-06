This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Aston Villa ready to pounce on Juventus defender Federico Gatti amid breakdown in contract talks with Napoli also interested Aston Villa F. Gatti Juventus SSC Napoli Serie A Premier League Transfers Aston Villa have joined the race to sign Federico Gatti amid a breakdown in the defender's contract talks with Juventus. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Aston Villa interested in defender

Gatti seeks higher wages at Turin

Also on Napoli's radar Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Want to go deeper? Ask Beta Ask