This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport Ashley Young urged to join Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney's ambitious project at Wrexham with 'step down inevitable' for 39-year-old after Everton exit Wrexham A. Young Everton Transfers Championship Ashley Young has been urged to join Wrexham as he prepares to take a "step down" after his Everton exit. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Pat Nevin urges Young to join Wrexham

Has left Everton upon expiration of contract

Wrexham set to play in the Championship Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Want to go deeper? Ask Beta Ask