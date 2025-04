'As if he had been shot!' - Fenerbahce furiously break silence in aftermath of Jose Mourinho's nose grab on Galatasaray manager J. Mourinho Fenerbahce Galatasaray O. Buruk Super Lig

Fenerbahce have reacted to the nose-grabbing storm sparked by Jose Mourinho, accusing Galatasaray's coach of going down "as if he had been shot".