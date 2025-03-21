This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

AFP Arsenal's worst fears confirmed! Riccardo Calafiori LEAVES Italy camp after suffering knee injury with defender now huge doubt for crucial Champions League clash with Real Madrid Arsenal R. Calafiori Premier League Real Madrid Italy Riccardo Calafiori has pulled out of the Italy squad after suffering an injury in his team's Nations League match against Germany on Thursday. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Calafiori injured in Italy loss against Germany

Will return to London and miss return fixture

May miss out on UCL showdown against Real Madrid Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱