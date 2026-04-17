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AFP
Arsenal want to sign Premier League's third youngest-ever player - after Max Dowman and Ethan Nwaneri
Gunners eye record-breaking talent
Arsenal are positioning themselves at the front of the queue for Leicester City’s breakout starlet Jeremy Monga, as they look to out-maneuver rival suitors. The 16-year-old’s stock has soared following his impressive integration into the Foxes' senior setup during the closing stages of the previous campaign.
Monga etched his name into the record books in April 2025, becoming the Premier League’s second-youngest debutant - trailing only Arsenal’s Ethan Nwaneri - during a substitute appearance against Newcastle United. While he has since been bumped to third on that illustrious list by the emergence of Arsenal sensation Max Dowman, the two youngsters share a close bond as team-mates within the England youth setup.
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A rising star at the King Power Stadium
Regarded as a generational talent, Monga has been on Arsenal’s radar for some time. Despite agreeing to professional terms with Leicester that kick in this summer, his future remains far from settled. The deal does not ensure the England starlet's stay, leaving the door open for a potential move should the Gunners formalise their long-standing interest.
An academy graduate who joined Leicester at the age of nine, Monga has developed into a versatile offensive threat, equally comfortable across either flank or as a creative hub in the 'number ten' role. Renowned for his explosive pace and technical trickery, the teenager has already made nine starts this term. His importance to the senior squad is further underlined by his role as a consistent impact sub, having featured off the bench in each of the Foxes' last three outings.
North Londoners shift recruitment strategy
In recent transfer windows, Arsenal’s recruitment specialists have pivoted toward a strategic talent grab of elite teenagers from across the globe. This shift stems from a growing internal consensus that the club’s own academy has struggled to churn out top-tier prospects lately. This proactive approach was highlighted by the mid-season acquisition of Ecuadorian twins Edwin and Holger Quintero from Independiente del Valle, marking a significant investment in South American potential.
The Gunners' youth recruitment drive extends to Ireland, where a deal has been struck for Shamrock Rovers' 17-year-old Victor Ozhianvuna to arrive next year. Domestically, Arsenal have strengthened their ranks by raiding London rivals West Ham and Charlton for Kyran Thompson and Mishel Nduka. Their scouting network has also been busy across the UK, securing Northern Ireland prospect Ceadach O’Neill from Linfield and Scottish starlet Callan Hamill from St Johnstone.
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Leicester's fight to keep the crown jewel
Leicester are bracing for a summer of wholesale changes within their senior squad, regardless of their Championship survival status. Amidst the uncertainty, the club aims to build their future around a core of academy graduates, with Monga viewed as the undisputed 'crown jewel' of their rebuilding project.