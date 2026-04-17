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Khaled Mahmoud

Arsenal want to sign Premier League's third youngest-ever player - after Max Dowman and Ethan Nwaneri

Arsenal
J. Monga
Leicester
Championship
Premier League
Transfers

Arsenal are preparing to swoop for Leicester City sensation Jeremy Monga as they continue their aggressive recruitment of the finest young talent in world football. The Gunners have identified the 16-year-old winger as a priority target and hope to beat several domestic rivals to his signature this summer.

  • Gunners eye record-breaking talent

    Arsenal are positioning themselves at the front of the queue for Leicester City’s breakout starlet Jeremy Monga, as they look to out-maneuver rival suitors. The 16-year-old’s stock has soared following his impressive integration into the Foxes' senior setup during the closing stages of the previous campaign.

    Monga etched his name into the record books in April 2025, becoming the Premier League’s second-youngest debutant - trailing only Arsenal’s Ethan Nwaneri - during a substitute appearance against Newcastle United. While he has since been bumped to third on that illustrious list by the emergence of Arsenal sensation Max Dowman, the two youngsters share a close bond as team-mates within the England youth setup.

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  • Leicester City v Wrexham AFC - Sky Bet ChampionshipGetty Images Sport

    A rising star at the King Power Stadium

    Regarded as a generational talent, Monga has been on Arsenal’s radar for some time. Despite agreeing to professional terms with Leicester that kick in this summer, his future remains far from settled. The deal does not ensure the England starlet's stay, leaving the door open for a potential move should the Gunners formalise their long-standing interest.

    An academy graduate who joined Leicester at the age of nine, Monga has developed into a versatile offensive threat, equally comfortable across either flank or as a creative hub in the 'number ten' role. Renowned for his explosive pace and technical trickery, the teenager has already made nine starts this term. His importance to the senior squad is further underlined by his role as a consistent impact sub, having featured off the bench in each of the Foxes' last three outings.

  • North Londoners shift recruitment strategy

    In recent transfer windows, Arsenal’s recruitment specialists have pivoted toward a strategic talent grab of elite teenagers from across the globe. This shift stems from a growing internal consensus that the club’s own academy has struggled to churn out top-tier prospects lately. This proactive approach was highlighted by the mid-season acquisition of Ecuadorian twins Edwin and Holger Quintero from Independiente del Valle, marking a significant investment in South American potential.

    The Gunners' youth recruitment drive extends to Ireland, where a deal has been struck for Shamrock Rovers' 17-year-old Victor Ozhianvuna to arrive next year. Domestically, Arsenal have strengthened their ranks by raiding London rivals West Ham and Charlton for Kyran Thompson and Mishel Nduka. Their scouting network has also been busy across the UK, securing Northern Ireland prospect Ceadach O’Neill from Linfield and Scottish starlet Callan Hamill from St Johnstone.

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  • Southampton v Leicester City - Emirates FA Cup Fourth RoundGetty Images Sport

    Leicester's fight to keep the crown jewel

    Leicester are bracing for a summer of wholesale changes within their senior squad, regardless of their Championship survival status. Amidst the uncertainty, the club aims to build their future around a core of academy graduates, with Monga viewed as the undisputed 'crown jewel' of their rebuilding project.

Championship
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Portsmouth
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Leicester
LEI
Premier League
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Manchester City
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Arsenal
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