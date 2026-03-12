Presented byDrink responsibly. Modelo Especial® Beer. Imported by Crown Imports, Chicago, IL For 21+
Arsenal 'working on deal' to sign £60m Bundesliga star after sending scout to watch France international in action
Gunners ramp up interest in French star
Mikel Arteta is refusing to stand still in his quest for defensive perfection, with RB Leipzig’s Castello Lukeba now firmly in Arsenal’s sights. The 23-year-old defender has evolved into one of the Bundesliga’s most reliable performers, reportedly prompting the north London club to initiate discussions regarding a potential summer switch.
While the Gunners are yet to submit a formal opening bid, the club's hierarchy is doing its due diligence. L'Equipe reports that scouts were recently dispatched to Germany to watch the centre-back in action during Leipzig's 2-2 draw with Borussia Dortmund, where Lukeba’s composure and recovery speed reportedly impressed the representatives.
Transfer fee and release clause details
Lukeba’s current contract at Red Bull Arena includes a significant release clause, but Leipzig may be willing to settle for a lower figure. Although the release clause is set at £69 million, the Bundesliga club are believed to be open to facilitating the player's departure for a fee of around £50m to £60m. This potential discount has alerted several heavyweights across Europe, though the player himself is thought to prefer a move to either England or Spain.
The defender's stock continues to rise despite Leipzig’s mixed domestic form this term. Having already earned senior recognition with the France national team, Lukeba is viewed as a modern centre-half capable of playing in a high line, a trait that fits Arteta's tactical blueprint perfectly. Arsenal’s recruitment team is now weighing up whether to formalise their interest with a concrete bid in the coming weeks.
Lukeba's future
In a recent interview, the player remained coy about his next steps but made no secret of his desire to compete for the biggest prizes in world football. Speaking to Bild, Lukeba said: “My goal is to get back into Europe with Leipzig, because only watching the Champions League on TV is extremely painful. I’m not thinking any further ahead than that. We have to stay focused. The season is long. Last year we also started well and then had big problems.”
He added: “My dream is to become world champion, or to win the Champions League someday. I don’t dream of playing for a specific club. Rather, I dream of winning titles – because that’s what you remember most at the end of your career.”
Arteta's defensive evolution continues
If Arsenal were to secure Lukeba's signature, it would be another significant investment in a backline that has been transformed under Arteta's leadership. The Gunners have prioritised young, aerially dominant defenders in recent years, and Lukeba fits that profile perfectly. His versatility and experience in Europe's top leagues make him an ideal candidate to provide high-level competition for the likes of William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes.
While Leipzig are still in with a chance of finishing in the top four and playing in next season's Champions League, the lure of a Premier League title challenge could be enough to convince the 23-year-old that his future lies outside the Bundesliga.
