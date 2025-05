This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport Arsenal urged to strip captaincy from Martin Odegaard after 'six out of 10 season' and hand armband to Gunners midfielder instead M. Oedegaard Arsenal Premier League Liverpool legend Martin Lawrenson believes Martin Odegaard should be stripped of the Arsenal captaincy after a "six out of 10 season". Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Arsenal told to strip Odegaard of captaincy

Norwegian has had "six out of 10" season

Gunners urged to give armband to team-mate Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Want to go deeper? Ask Beta Ask Next Match Premier League ARS BOU Match preview