Arsenal player ratings vs Fulham: Frustration for Gunners! William Saliba salvages point but Mikel Arteta's side miss opportunity to put pressure on Liverpool

The Gunners dropped two crucial points in the Premier League title race after being held at Craven Cottage

Arsenal's title chances suffered a major blow as their four-match winning run came to an end following a disappointing 1-1 draw at Fulham on Sunday.

With Liverpool's game at Everton having fallen victim to the weather 24 hours earlier, Mikel Arteta's side had the opportunity to move within four points of the league leaders with a win at Craven Cottage.

But, just like last season, they were frustrated by the Cottagers and had to settle for a point, with Bukayo Saka having what looked to have been a last-minute winner ruled out by VAR.

The visitors dominated the early exchanges but were caught by a sucker punch when Kenny Tete sent Raul Jimenez clear and the Mexican striker finished superbly having got in behind Jakub Kiwior.

Arsenal dominated the remainder of the first half, but rarely looked like troubling a resolute Fulham defence, with Saka going closest when he tested Bernd Leno after a mazy run into the box.

An equaliser did arrive early in the second half, however, from yet another Arsenal set piece. This time it was William Saliba who finished it off, deflecting Kai Havertz's header in following an inswinging Declan Rice corner.

Arsenal pressed forward after that looking for a winner and after Thomas Partey had missed a golden chance to make it 2-1, Saka thought he had headed home at the death, only for the goal to be ruled out after a VAR check due to Gabriel Martinelli being offside in the build-up.

GOAL rates Arsenal's players from Craven Cottage...