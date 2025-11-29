The secret to Arsenal's success? Martin Zubimendi compared to Ballon d'Or winner Rodri as Gunners finally look strong enough to end 22-year title drought

Zubimendi had the chance to join Liverpool last year but opted to stay at Real Sociedad just when it looked like he would be Arne Slot's first major signing. The 26-year-old bided his time, before sealing a switch to Emirates Stadium. So, why did he choose Mikel Arteta's team over other rival suitors? It appears that Arteta's conviction was the clincher.

He said: "When Mikel Arteta called me – well, if you’ve ever spoken to him you'll know that he can be very convincing. He's mad about football, crazy about having everything under control, trying to get something from every little detail. He's very clear on everything and the proposal he had was the best for me.

"When any proposal comes, the first question has to be whether to stay at la Real. And it wasn't the right moment. I stayed and it was a hard season, but I learned a lot. I wanted to step forward, take that weight after others went. I've always tried to choose the right time and I'm happy with how it happened in the end."