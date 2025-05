This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport Arsenal make moves to keep Leandro Trossard! Gunners open talks with winger over new deal after impressive Emirates spell following £27m move from Brighton L. Trossard Arsenal Premier League Arsenal have reportedly opened talks with Leandro Trossard over a new deal following his £27m move from Brighton. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Trossard has an agreement until 2026

An extension until 2029 is in talks

Has been in good form this season for the Gunners Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Want to go deeper? Ask Beta Ask Next Match Premier League LIV ARS Match preview