This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport Arsenal lead Premier League race to sign Man Utd target and former Ruben Amorim favourite as Sporting CP try to tie winger down to new deal Trincao Arsenal Sporting CP Transfers Liga Portugal Premier League Manchester United R. Amorim Arsenal are reportedly keeping tabs on Sporting CP star Francisco Trincao but face competition from other Premier League teams. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Arsenal lead race for Trincao

Sporting CP want to extend his stay

Premier League sides interested Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Want to go deeper? Ask Beta Ask