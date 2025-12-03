Presented byDrink responsibly. Modelo Especial® Beer. Imported by Crown Imports, Chicago, IL For 21+
AFP
Arsenal's defensive injury crisis deepens! Cristhian Mosquera forced off against Brentford with stalwarts Gabriel & William Saliba already absent
Another injury setback for Arsenal
Arsenal have made a dream start to their 2025-26 campaign as they have lost just one match in the Premier League after 14 rounds of fixtures, and at the moment, they appear to be the clear favourites to win the title. However, they have had some bad luck when it comes to injuries, as the Gunners have had to contend with the absences of several first-team players since the start of the season.
While key players like Martin Odegaard and Noni Madueke returned to the starting line-up against the Bees, star defenders Saliba and Gabriel watched the game from the stands. In the two first-choice centre-backs' absence, Arteta fielded new signings Mosquera and Piero Hincapie. However, the Gunners were dealt a fresh injury blow as the former was forced off the pitch on the stroke of half-time.
Arteta's update on Saliba and Gabriel
Ahead of Wednesday's Premier League clash, Arteta had provided an update on Saliba and Gabriel as the Spanish coach said: "He (Saliba) had a little niggle, so I think it’s going to be a matter of days, so let’s see if he’s able to be there tomorrow. Well, the ankle one was a really random and a very unlucky action that kept him out for a few weeks. He tried at Anfield, he wasn't comfortable, and he had to stay away and this one as well, very bizarre. But hopefully it will be a matter of days."
On Gabriel, Arteta added: "Big Gabi is doing very well as well, but that’s weeks as well."
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
- Getty Images Sport
How are Trossard and Havertz doing?
Leandro Trossard, who limped off the pitch in the Champions League win over Bayern Munich last week, underwent tests on Friday and a minor calf problem was detected. Arteta, however, expects the Belgian winger to be available again in a few days.
On Kai Havertz's condition, who has not played since the opening-day fixture against Manchester United, the Spaniard said: "We are all desperate to have him. I mean, it is a player that, personally, I love so much for what he brings to the team - his character, his personality. I see him suffer, being outside. Matter of weeks; let’s see how it evolves in the next few weeks. He’s doing really well, he’s doing stuff on the pitch, but I think he needs some time."
Rice forced off the pitch towards end of Brentford clash
Mosquera was not the only Arsenal star who picked up an injury, as star midfielder Declan Rice was also forced to leave the pitch in pain after suffering an ankle or leg problem. Rice was replaced by forward Viktor Gyokeres, who also recently recovered from a problem of his own.
Despite the fitness issues, the Gunners came through the match with flying colours in the end as they rode on Mikel Merino and Bukayo Saka's goals to collect three crucial points from the home fixture. The win helped them to restore their lead to five points at the top of the table. The Gunners next face Aston Villa in a difficult away fixture in the Premier League on Saturday.
Advertisement