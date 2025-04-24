This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty/GOAL Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya called out by former Premier League and England star for throwing team-mate William Saliba under the bus during draw with Crystal Palace D. Raya W. Saliba Arsenal Premier League Arsenal's William Saliba made a mistake against Crystal Palace leading to a goal, but Michael Owen has questions over David Raya's positioning. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Arsenal draw after Saliba mistake

Frenchman's second mistake in three games

Michael Owen asks questions of David Raya Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Next Match Champions League ARS PSG Match preview