Arsenal finally closing in on Valencia's Cristhian Mosquera as Mikel Arteta's summer spending spree continues Arsenal C. Mosquera Transfers Valencia LaLiga Premier League

Arsenal are closing in on signing Spanish centre-back Cristhian Mosquera from Valencia this summer. The Gunners have agreed personal terms with the defender and are close to finalising a deal with the La Liga side. The youngster, who recently represented Spain at the U-21 European Championship, is being considered as a perfect back up for William Saliba and Gabriel.