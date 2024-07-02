Mariona Caldentey Arsenal compositeGetty/GOAL
Ameé Ruszkai

Arsenal announce signing of Barcelona & Spain star Mariona Caldentey on free transfer as Gunners bolster frontline following Vivianne Miedema's shock departure

Arsenal have announced the signing of Spain's World Cup-winning forward Mariona Caldentey on a free transfer, following her departure from Barcelona.

  • Arsenal sign Caldentey on free transfer
  • European and world champion with Barca and Spain
  • Bolsters Gunners' attack after Miedema exit
