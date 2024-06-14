Keira Walsh England 2024Getty
Soham Mukherjee

Keira Walsh back in the WSL?! Arsenal eye sensational swoop to bring Lioness back to England this summer

Keira WalshEnglandTransfersBarcelonaLiga FArsenal WomenWSL

Keira Walsh might reportedly head back to the WSL as Arsenal eye a sensational swoop to sign the midfielder from Barcelona this summer.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Walsh has a year left at Barcelona
  • Won the quadruple with the Catalans this summer
  • Could return to England with Arsenal
Article continues below