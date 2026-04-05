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Mohamed Mansi

Translated by

Arsenal are in a race with Liverpool for 'Salah's successor'

Transfers
M. Salah
Premier League
Liverpool
Arsenal
Newcastle United
A. Gordon
Egypt
England

Arsenal are preparing to go head-to-head with rivals Liverpool for a highly sought-after signing during the upcoming summer transfer window.

According to the website Fichajes, the race to sign Anthony Jordan, the Newcastle United winger, is set to spark a fierce battle between Liverpool and Arsenal.

Arsenal have made Jordan one of their top priorities in order to bring about a significant change in the Gunners’ project.

Jordan is 25 years old and is under contract with Newcastle until the summer of 2030.

Jordan’s attributes are well-suited to Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta’s style of play, thanks to his pace, dribbling ability and defensive discipline.

  • FBL-ENG-PR-NEWCASTLE-SUNDERLANDAFP

    The Jordan deal could be worth up to €95 million

    The Fichajes website has reported that Arsenal are prepared to open their coffers to sign Jordan, in a deal that could reach €95 million.

    However, Newcastle United have no intention of facilitating Jordan’s departure, as he is a key player in the Magpies’ squad.

    Financial fair play restrictions may force Newcastle to consider selling some players this summer to balance the books, and in that case, Jordan’s name could become a topic of discussion in the transfer market.

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    The Jordan deal is a long-term investment

    Liverpool are looking to sign Jordan to fill the huge void that their Egyptian star Mohamed Salah will leave behind.

    Salah recently announced that he will leave Liverpool in the summer of 2026 after spending nine years at Anfield.

    Jordan is seen as a long-term investment, thanks to his youth and experience in the Premier League, as well as his potential for further development.

    However, Arsenal are planning to make a move before the end of the current season by submitting a formal bid for Jordan and gauging Newcastle’s stance.

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