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AFP
'You understand?' - Arne Slot snaps back at reporters after Mohamed Salah Liverpool 'standards' claim
Slot rejects claims of slipping standards
Slot has reacted with visible frustration to the idea that Liverpool's elite culture is under threat. The tension follows comments from Salah, who suggested that younger players must maintain high standards, such as early gym sessions, to ensure the club remains successful after his exit.
The Reds boss, however, remains adamant that the foundations at Anfield are as strong as ever.
"Does Virgil [van Dijk] mean the same as what Mo is saying? And what Mo is saying is that standards are really important for a football club," Slot said.
"I cannot agree more with him! I did not hear him say that the standards are not okay now. Did you? I’m not worried about it, let's put it that way. I’m not worried that the standards will be lower next season than they were this season, or the season before or the season before. No. I’m not worried about it. At all."
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Fiery exchange over dressing room leadership
During a tense pre-match press conference ahead of the clash with Chelsea, Slot appeared to grow increasingly agitated with questions regarding the leadership qualities of his newer signings.
"I wish I was able to say what I feel at this moment but I can’t," the Dutchman admitted during the exchange. "So, how will I answer that question then? As I said, I completely agree with him (Salah) how important these standards are. I think they (standards) are in a good place at the moment. I think it also makes sense that younger players - it doesn’t have to be the new players, it can be the seven-year-old that comes from the Academy - they usually gets the example of players like Mo and others for them to understand and to know what it takes to play every three days at this level."
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Leadership not just for the veterans
Slot was particularly keen to debunk the theory that only veteran players can set the tone for a Premier League giant. He pointed to examples across Europe and within his own squad to prove that professionalism is not strictly tied to age.
"I don’t know what time they are in the gym, by the way. But I do know they set the right standards on the pitch," Slot remarked.
He added: "And this is what Mo did when he was 26. I don’t think it comes down to ages that only 32 or 33-year-old players can set standards. They have lived it and experienced it and know what it takes to play at this level. But come on, we are not talking about Florian Wirtz or Hugo Ekitike or Alexander Isak and all these players we signed. They are not children, these are serious professionals that now know what it takes to play in the Premier League and Champions League at this level."
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A manager's role in the culture
While Virgil van Dijk recently suggested there was "work to be done behind the scenes," Slot believes the responsibility for maintaining excellence starts at the very top. He emphasised that while senior players are a help, the coaching staff ultimately dictates the environment. According to the head coach's impassioned defense, Liverpool's winning mentality is far from broken despite a difficult campaign.
"Do standards come from the manager? 100 per cent, he is very important. Players can help in that but it is definitely also that the manager sets standards as well," Slot concluded. He ended the discussion with a pointed remark to the gathered media about where these standards are truly displayed: "The standards are not only important in the gym. It’s also on the pitch. Okay. You understand me? Without me saying anything?"