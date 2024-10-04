Arne SlotGetty Images
Arne Slot knew from a 'young age' he would become a manager as Liverpool boss insists he doesn't 'look up' to Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool boss Arne Slot says he knew from a "young age" he would be a manager, while insisting he doesn't look up to other coaches.

  • Dutchman succeeded Klopp as Liverpool boss
  • Slot thought he would be a manager from a "young age"
  • Says he doesn't "look up" to other coaches
