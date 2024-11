This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images 'Arda Guler not happy at Real Madrid' - Former Turkey coach questions playmaker's role at LaLiga giants LaLiga A. Guler Turkiye Real Madrid Former Turkey national team coach Mustafa Denizli believes Arda Guler is not happy with his situation at Real Madrid. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Denizli claims Guler unhappy at Real Madrid

19-year-old has made 12 appearances this season

Has only started three games so far Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱