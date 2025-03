This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport Antony is at it again! Man Utd loanee provides brilliant assist for Cucho Hernandez after lung-busting run as Real Betis seal dramatic comeback victory at Leganes Antony Real Betis Manchester United Leganes vs Real Betis Leganes LaLiga Premier League Manchester United loanee Antony continued his fine form for Real Betis as he registered an assist in a dramatic comeback win over Leganes. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Antony shines in La Liga once again

Man Utd loanee in top form at Real Betis

Set up winning goal at Leganes Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱