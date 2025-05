This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty/GOAL Antonio Conte set for shock Napoli exit after Serie A title success as Massimiliano Allegri already lined up to replace ex-Chelsea boss A. Conte SSC Napoli M. Allegri Serie A Transfers Antonio Conte is reportedly headed for a shock exit from Napoli after leading the club to their fourth Scudetto. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Conte set to leave Napoli this summer

Will decide future in a meeting on Tuesday

Plan to replace with Max Allegri Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Want to go deeper? Ask Beta Ask