This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

AFP Another victim of Sir Jim Ratcliffe! Man Utd's longest-serving employee axed after 47 years as more jobs are cut by INEOS chief Manchester United Premier League Manchester United are set to lose their longest-serving employee amid the ongoing redundancy strategy being pushed by INEOS and Sir Jim Ractliffe. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Brutal Man Utd job cuts continue

Latest redundancies affect most loyal staffer

Workforce being whittled down to 700 Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Want to go deeper? Ask Beta Ask Next Match Premier League BRE MUN Match preview