This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty/Instagram Annie Kilner jets to Dubai for night out with Wayne Rooney and kids as wife of AC Milan star Kyle Walker yet to join husband in Italy K. Walker W. Rooney Showbiz AC Milan Manchester City Manchester United Serie A Premier League Annie Kilner has jetted to Dubai with her children and enjoyed a night out with Wayne Rooney, rather than joining husband Kyle Walker at AC Milan. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Rooney coaching youngsters in Middle East

Kilner & her children enjoying school break

Walker still adjusting to new life at San Siro Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱