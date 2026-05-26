Why Angel Di Maria ended up ‘hating’ Manchester after failed £59.7m United transfer saw World Cup winner flop in fabled No.7 jersey

The primary catalyst for Di Maria’s decline in Manchester was a fractured relationship with then-manager Louis van Gaal. While the move began with high expectations, the winger soon found himself at odds with the Dutchman’s rigid coaching methods.

"Things started really well," Di Maria said In an interview with BBC Sport. "Everything was flowing. Then I started to have issues with Van Gaal and from there everything fell apart."

The tension stemmed from Van Gaal’s habit of constant critical analysis, which Di Maria felt was overwhelmingly one-sided. "Like I said, I started really well. Everything was perfect. But then suddenly we started having lots of meetings about all the things I was doing wrong on the pitch. He never showed me what I was doing well, just the negatives, over and over. Eventually I got fed up," the World Cup winner explained.