Ange Postecoglou opens up on 'brutal' Nottingham Forest sacking as he eyes Premier League return

Reflecting on his decision to join Forest, Postecoglou admitted he ignored warnings from those around him because he was eager to return to the dugout following his departure from Tottenham. “If I were younger, it probably would have (hurt), but it didn’t hurt me because in the end I take responsibility for it,” he stated. “There were enough people around me saying it’s probably not a good idea (to accept the Forest job). I thought it was a challenge. I didn’t like not working (after being sacked by Spurs) … (but) it almost looked like it wasn’t going to be a good fit for me right from the beginning. It didn’t work out. It’s probably hurt me reputationally, probably here in the EPL for sure, but I don’t worry about that. It didn’t leave any marks on me as a person or a football manager. If anything, it allowed me to know that next time, I will seek some counsel before I bite off more than I can chew.”