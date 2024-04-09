Ange Postecoglou Antonio ConteGOAL/Getty
Ritabrata Banerjee

'Ange Postecoglou really doesn’t do any tactical work' - Eric Dier opens up on differences between current Tottenham boss and Antonio Conte

Ange PostecoglouAntonio ConteTottenhamPremier LeagueEric Dier

Tottenham Hotspur loanee Eric Dier pointed out the key difference between Ange Postecoglou and Antonio Conte.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Dier opens up on differences between Postecoglou and Conte
  • Left Spurs on loan in January for Bayern
  • Will face Arsenal on Tuesday in Champions League

Editors' Picks