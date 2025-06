This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty/GOAL Andre Onana's replacement found? Man Utd consider swoop to sign goalkeeper Mile Svilar as Roma contract talks stall with €50m price-tag set Manchester United M. Svilar Transfers A. Onana Roma Manchester United are interested in signing Mile Svilar from Roma this summer, according to a new report. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Red Devils interested in Svilar

Talks over new contract at Roma have stalled

Roma demanding around €50m (£42m/$57m) Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Want to go deeper? Ask Beta Ask