‘An unbreakable group’ - Javier Mascherano credits team ‘brotherhood’ as Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami reach first MLS Cup final after 5-1 demolition of New York City FC
- Getty Images Sport
Dominant showing
Mascherano said Miami’s performance mirrored exactly what he had hoped for.
“One always imagines the best when thinking about games - being able to play a great match, dominate, create clear chances,” the Argentine said. “We knew it would be difficult. New York didn’t create chances, and until the 60th minute or so, they were still alive.”
Miami rode a strong showing from Tadeo Allende, who had a hat-trick, along with Jordi Alba's creative genius to power their rout.
- Getty Images Sport
Team unity
He emphasized that Miami’s transformation has come from players fully committing to the path laid out for them.
“The credit is theirs,” he said. “I’d highlight the last two months - they’ve been incredible. But the merit goes to the players for convincing themselves of where we wanted to go. We’ve reached the end of the season with a brotherhood inside the team, everyone pulling in the same direction, and the power of a group is unbreakable. We’re on the verge of playing the game we dreamed of, at home, with our people.”
Mascherano also reflected on what Inter Miami have become - and how past setbacks helped shape this moment.
- Getty Images Sport
Praising Martino's previous impact
Mascherano made a point to acknowledge predecessor Gerardo Martino’s impact.
“I think it would be unfair not to recognize what Gerardo Martino did,” he said. “He was the first to give this team its identity. A Leagues Cup, competing for the Supporters’ Shield… the desire to compete and lift the club to another level kept growing. Beyond the big signings we made, you need players with hierarchy.”
The turning point for Miami, Mascherano explained, came earlier in the postseason. “Before Game 3 against Nashville - that was the moment when it felt most like last season would repeat itself. A similar match, playing against a lion at home. What happened last season… we wouldn’t be experiencing this today if we hadn’t gone through that elimination. In one way or another, the guys understood how to face the final stretch.”
'Make history with this club'
Rodrigo De Paul echoed the sense of fulfillment as Miami now prepares to face either San Diego FC or the Vancouver Whitecaps in MLS Cup.
“An emotion, a reward for the effort, for the work, with clear ideas to make history with this club,” De Paul said. “The happiness is immense. Every game has big meaning and importance - that prepares you for the big matches, and today we played a perfect game.”
Inter Miami will host the winner of San Diego FC vs. Vancouver next Saturday at Chase Stadium - the last MLS match the venue will host before the team moves to its new home in 2026.