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Real Madrid CF v Deportivo Alaves - LaLiga EA SportsGetty Images Sport
Tim Ursinus

Translated by

An inglorious farewell and an early World Cup exit loom: could a club legend never play for Real Madrid again?

LaLiga
Real Madrid
A. Arbeloa
D. Carvajal
World Cup
Spain

Dani Carvajal's season could not have ended much worse. He now risks missing the World Cup and an ignominious exit from Real Madrid.

As the Royals announced on Saturday, the right-back has been diagnosed with a "fracture of the distal phalanx of the fifth toe on his right foot."

  • Real Madrid have not disclosed how long Carvajal will be sidelined, but the defender is expected to miss the season's remaining matches because of a painful hairline fracture in his little toe. It is also uncertain whether he will ever pull on the Real Madrid shirt again. 

    His contract expires this summer after 13 years and 448 competitive appearances, many as captain. During that time he has won six Champions Leagues, five UEFA Super Cups and four La Liga titles.

    Several Spanish outlets report that the club icon wants to extend his contract by a year, yet the sense among Real's hierarchy is that his farewell is imminent, especially since he has recently lost his place in the starting line-up.

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  • CarvajalGetty Images

    Carvajal is no longer a first-team regular at Real Madrid.

    Coach Alvaro Arbeloa recently disputed that view. "He has started several matches, including some of the most demanding fixtures, such as against Atlético Madrid. He's doing well; I couldn't be happier with his performances. He's a key player for us, both on and off the pitch." Nonetheless, his 20 appearances—some curtailed by injury—add up to only 885 minutes, a tally that hardly reflects a first-choice status. 

    Rumours suggest his relationship with Carvajal is strained, as it is with several other players. Nevertheless, the coach's future appears uncertain after a likely trophy-less campaign, and the club is already searching for his replacement. President Florentino Pérez is reported to favour José Mourinho for the role. Under a new coach, Carvajal's prospects could be reshuffled. 

  • Carvajal faces an uncertain future regarding his World Cup place

    Nevertheless, Carvajal's latest injury makes his fight for a World Cup spot even tougher. Since World Cup qualifying began in September 2025, he has appeared for Spain only once, missing most of the campaign through previous setbacks. 

    In March, the 34-year-old failed to make the European champions' squad, with Pedro Porro (Tottenham Hotspur) preferred and Marcos Llorente (Atlético Madrid) also featuring at right-back. 

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LaLiga
Espanyol crest
Espanyol
ESP
Real Madrid crest
Real Madrid
RMA