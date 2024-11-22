Americans Abroad Preview: Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie highlight USMNT-driven AC Milan vs. Juventus clash, Ricardo Pepi aims to continue torrid scoring run with PSV

Here are the biggest storylines to follow among Americans Abroad this weekend, with a big game in Serie A to keep an eye on.

AC Milan vs. Juventus is always a massive game. This iteration, at least from an U.S. men's national team perspective, feels even bigger. It will feature an in-form Christian Pulisic, who at times has kept struggling manager Paulo Fonseca in a job this season, square off against Tim Weah and Weston McKennie. Neither side is playing particularly scintillating football, with Milan at seventh and Juventus at sixth, but a strong showing from Milan could see them force themselves back into the race for a Champions League spot.

The Derby d'Italia isn't the only big story for USMNT players abroad. Tanner Tessmann enjoyed an excellent international break for the USMNT, and is quickly becoming a favorite of Mauricio Pochettino. His minutes at Lyon have been inconsistent, but his strong performances for the U.S. during the international break could provide momentum in his club form and push him into the starting XI soon. It would also seem to be an important week for Brenden Aaronson, who was limited to a brief cameo against Jamaica. He could do with a good run out.

Ricardo Pepi, whose name has cropped up in transfer talk of late, will also look to impress off the bench. The same goes for the likes of Mark McKenzie and Antonee Robinson. It should all make for interesting watching. GOAL US looks ahead at some of the biggest storylines to follow among Americans Abroad this weekend...