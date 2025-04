This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Amad's season isn't over! Ruben Amorim admits Man Utd star could make shock return from injury in time to salvage disappointing campaign A. Diallo Manchester United Premier League R. Amorim Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim is hopeful that Amad Diallo may well feature for the club again before the end of the season. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Amad had been ruled out for the season

Ivorian had been excelling under Amorim

United hoping to claw back respectability Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Next Match Premier League MUN MCI Match preview