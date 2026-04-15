'Am I spoiled?!' - Neymar bites back at 'chubby' fan as Santos booed off after shock Copa Sudamericana slip-up

The encounter turned personal as Neymar headed for the tunnel, singling out a specific supporter to mock their physical appearance while fiercely defending his own commitment.

Infuriated by accusations of being "spoiled", Neymar fired back at the heckler: "You should have trained more. You're getting chubby! You're right... are you happy now? Am I spoiled? I'm giving my absolute all out here. I'm going to give you your minute of fame."

While acknowledging the fans' right to be frustrated, the Brazilian insisted that the line had been crossed. "I only complained, I didn't argue, I retorted to the fan about the way he spoke to me," he said. "I understand fans who criticize our game, but when it becomes personal, when he attacks in a different way, I can't accept it. I can't accept it because I'm a very consistent guy, I give my life for football, for this club, I even do more than I should, so I can't be treated this way."

He concluded by drawing a firm line between his professional and private life: "I'm not talking about not criticizing me regarding my performance on the field, but I won't accept criticism off the field. The fans are upset with the draw, especially against a team like Recoleta, but we're also upset; it felt more like a defeat. That's it, we have to lift our heads and move on."