One more year! Alisson set to stay at Liverpool despite Serie A transfer interest

Speculation over Alisson’s future intensified after the Premier League season ended, particularly following his return from injury against Brentford. The appearance sparked concerns among Liverpool supporters that it could have been his final match for the club.

However, Liverpool are now increasingly confident that the Brazil international will remain at Anfield next season. The club’s decision to trigger a contract extension earlier this year underlined their intention to keep the 33-year-old as part of the squad moving forward.

Interest from Italy has continued throughout the month, with Juventus reportedly searching for a new first-choice goalkeeper. La Gazzetta dello Sport even claimed personal terms had been discussed earlier in May, although no agreement has been reached between the two clubs.