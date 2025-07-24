Alejandro Garnacho risks the wrath of Man Utd fans with pointed transfer message to Marcus Rashford after outcast completes Barcelona loan
Alejandro Garnacho has raised eyebrows with a celebratory message to Marcus Rashford after the England forward sealed a loan move from Manchester United to Barcelona. The Argentine’s reaction on Instagram came as Rashford became the first player to leave the Red Devils’ 'bomb squad', sparking backlash from fans still frustrated with the outcast winger’s recent behaviour.
- Garnacho responds to Rashford's Barcelona move
- Fans accuse winger of showing disloyalty to United
- United open to selling Garnacho for around £40m