This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

getty 'Alejandro Garnacho continues to be a Man Utd player' - Ruben Amorim insists Argentine winger will travel with Red Devils squad for post-season tour of Asia despite final day snub and intensifying transfer talk Manchester United A. Garnacho R. Amorim Transfers Premier League Ruben Amorim insists Alejandro Garnacho will remain a Manchester United player despite being left out of the squad on the final day of the season. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Garnacho not in squad to play Aston Villa

Complained about playing time in midweek

Amorim insists he will stay for now Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Want to go deeper? Ask Beta Ask Next Match Club Friendlies AAS MUN Match preview