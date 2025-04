This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport 'I told them to sign Aguero!' - Yaya Toure reveals his role in Manchester City's transfer dealings and claims credit for deal to buy iconic Argentine Manchester City Y. Toure Premier League Transfers Yaya Toure has claimed he was involved in Manchester City's transfer dealings during his time at the club and says he recommended Sergio Aguero. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Toure claims credit for deal to buy Argentine

Aguero became a legend at the Etihad

Also says he recommended Samir Nasri Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Next Match Premier League MUN MCI Match preview